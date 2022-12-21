Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Magic.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-21) will attempt to end their three-game losing skid Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic (11-21) inside the Toyota Center.

The last time the two parties played against each other, the Magic recorded a 134-127 win over the Rockets. Jalen Green led the way with 34 points, while K.J. Martin added 24 points in the win.

"I liked both ends from him [Martin]," coach Stephen Silas said. "Some of the blocks he had were amazing plays. He is a quick jumper. He reads his reads early. He steps up as a helper on defense. And then there are the threes. He plays in a way that helps everyone gets the ball moving."

For the Rockets to avoid another disappointing loss to the Magic, Houston must improve their ball movement and energy, which led to a 124-105 loss to the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

"We were playing streetball," Jalen Green said. "We were not playing together anymore. We did not have any fight."

Rockets vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Wendell Carter Jr. (OUT - plantar fascia)

Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Gary Harris (OUT - hamstring)

Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Franz Wagner

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

