Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will try and end their six-game losing streak on Monday during an interconference match against Paolo Banchero and the Magic.

HOUSTON — The 1-9 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game road trip on Monday to take on the 2-8 Orlando Magic inside the Amway Center. Following an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night, the Rockets are still seeking their first road victory of the season.   

In addition to seeking their first road win, the Rockets are also trying to end a six-game losing streak.

The Rockets' match against the Magic will mark the first official meeting against projected Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero. 

Banchero was a heavy favorite leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft before the Magic took the prospect from Duke with the first overall pick. Banchero is averaging 22.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Ahead of their interconference match against the Magic, the Rockets have listed Jabari Smith Jr. as probable due to an illness.

Smith has appeared in all nine games for the Rockets since making his debut on Oct. 19 against the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 10.3 points on 30.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Rockets vs. Magic Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 7
  • Time: 6:15 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
  • Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
  • Jabari Smith Jr. (illness): PROBABLE
Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Jalen Suggs
  • Guard: Paolo Banchero
  • Forward: Franz Wagner
  • Forward: Wendell Carter Jr. 
  • Center: Bol Bol

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr. or K.J. Martin
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

