Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-9 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game road trip on Monday to take on the 2-8 Orlando Magic inside the Amway Center. Following an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday night, the Rockets are still seeking their first road victory of the season.

In addition to seeking their first road win, the Rockets are also trying to end a six-game losing streak.

The Rockets' match against the Magic will mark the first official meeting against projected Rookie of the Year winner Paolo Banchero.

Banchero was a heavy favorite leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft before the Magic took the prospect from Duke with the first overall pick. Banchero is averaging 22.9 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Ahead of their interconference match against the Magic, the Rockets have listed Jabari Smith Jr. as probable due to an illness.

Smith has appeared in all nine games for the Rockets since making his debut on Oct. 19 against the Atlanta Hawks. He has averaged 10.3 points on 30.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

Rockets vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Nov. 7 Time: 6:15 p.m.

6:15 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Jabari Smith Jr. (illness): PROBABLE

Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

Guard: Jalen Suggs

Guard: Paolo Banchero

Forward: Franz Wagner

Forward: Wendell Carter Jr.

Center: Bol Bol

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr. or K.J. Martin

Center: Alperen Sengun

