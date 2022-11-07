Rockets vs. Magic: TyTy Washington Available To Make NBA Debut

The Houston Rockets will see the return of rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr., who missed Saturday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to the flu.

But ahead of the Rockets' contest against the Orlando Magic Monday night, the Rockets' point guard corps will receive an additional boost with the return of TyTy Washington.

Washington missed Houston's previous 10 games due to a knee sprain. But he took part in Houston's final practice inside the Toyota Center Friday afternoon ahead of their four-game road trip.

Washington is available to make his NBA debut against the Magic, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Conducting an NBA offense as a rookie could become a daunting task for a first-year player. But Washington believes his time during the Las Vegas Summer League tournament has helped him get ahead of the inevitable challenges prior to his first season in the league.

"It helped a lot," Washington said. "I've been working out with the team since the summer. But playing in the summer league has helped build my confidence. I feel comfortable where I'm at and how I am doing."

Washington appeared in all five games for the Rockets during summer league play and averaged 9.4 points on 37.5 percent shooting from the field, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals. But his best contribution went beyond the statistics.

He illustrated his characteristic as a traditional point guard who can make the game easier for his teammates.

Washington communicated well on the court as a vocal leader. When the ball was in his possession, Washington did a significant job helping the ball movement that prevented the offense from becoming stagnant.

