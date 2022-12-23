Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will end their seven-game home winning streak Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-22) will end their seven-game homestand Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks (16-16) inside the Toyota Center. A win against Dallas would end Houston's four-game losing streak.

The Rockets won their previous contest against the Mavericks in a 101-92 road victory in November. But coach Stephen Silas believes that there isn't too much the Rockets could take from their early season victory, given that Luka Doncic was out due to injury.

"They will have the same shooting on the floor, but it is a different game when Luka is out there," Silas said. "He handles [the ball] so much, it makes it difficult to compare the two games. Luka is just different."

In their previous meeting, the Rockets came one block shy of tying the franchise record with 19 rejections on the night. Alperen Sengun set the defensive tone for the Rockets with five, while Usman Garuba added three.

In addition to his blocks, Garuba scored a career-high 12 points and added nine rebounds off the bench. Sengun added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Without Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks in scoring with 28. Former Rockets big man Christian Wood added 26 points off the bench.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Friday, Dec. 23 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Eric Gordon (left thumb contusion): OUT

Garrison Mathews (non-COVID illness): OUT

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) OUT

Josh Green (right elbow sprain) OUT

Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) OUT

Kemba Walker (non-COVID illness) OUT

Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters

Dallas Mavericks

PG Luka Doncic

SG Spencer Dinwiddie

SF Tim Hardaway Jr.

PF Reggie Bullock

C Dwight Powell

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN