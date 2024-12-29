Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Injury Report
On Friday night, the Timberwolves narrowly outlasted the Rockets, despite big games from a few in red.
Alperen Sengun posted a season-high 38 points and Amen Thompson continued his string of impressive starters with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Still, it wasn’t enough for Houston to overcome the hot hands of Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and Donte Divicenzo.
The loss dropped the Rockets to No. 3 in the Western Conference, helping the Grizzlies move up one spot. In order to play to their potential, Houston undoubtedly needs forward Tari Eason back in the lineup. They’ve been without him since Dec. 14 due to a left leg injury.
On Sunday, the Rockets will face off against a Miami Heat that is dealing with its own impactful injuries.
Here are the Rockets and Heat injury reports ahead of the game:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason —Questionable: left lower leg management
Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Right ankle
Jae'Sean Tate — Questionable: Illness
Miami Heat injuries:
Jimmy Butler — Out: return to competition conditioning
Nikola Jovic — Probable: Left ankle sprain
Josh Richardson — Out: right heel inflammation
Duncan Robinson — Out: right foot inflammation
Dru Smith — Out: Left achilles surgery
The Rockets have three contributors questionable, inlcuding a starter in Brooks and high-impact player in Eason. The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, as well as rotational pieces in Richardson and Robinson. Jovic is probably to play.
