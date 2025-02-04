Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Nets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Brooklyn Nets. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have revenge on their mind as they head to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight.

The Rockets lost 110-98 to the Nets on Saturday night at the Toyota Center, marking one of their worst performances of the season so far.

Coming off last night's game against the New York Knicks, the Rockets may have tired legs, but they need to find a way to take care of business against one of the rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Nets vs. Rockets Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Nets Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
  • C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - leg)
  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Brooklyn Nets

  • SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
  • SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
  • SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
  • PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
  • C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)

Rockets vs. Nets Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Brooklyn Nets

  • PG D'Angelo Russell
  • SG Keon Johnson
  • SF Jalen Wilson
  • PF Ziaire Williams
  • C Nic Claxton

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News