Rockets vs. Nets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets have revenge on their mind as they head to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
The Rockets lost 110-98 to the Nets on Saturday night at the Toyota Center, marking one of their worst performances of the season so far.
Coming off last night's game against the New York Knicks, the Rockets may have tired legs, but they need to find a way to take care of business against one of the rebuilding teams in the Eastern Conference.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Nets vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Nets Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
- C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - leg)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Brooklyn Nets
- SF Maxwell Lewis (OUT - fractured left tibia)
- SF Bojan Bogdanovic (OUT - foot)
- SG Cam Thomas (OUT - hamstring)
- PF Noah Clowney (OUT - ankle)
- SF Cam Johnson (OUT - ankle)
- C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - hamstring)
Rockets vs. Nets Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Brooklyn Nets
- PG D'Angelo Russell
- SG Keon Johnson
- SF Jalen Wilson
- PF Ziaire Williams
- C Nic Claxton
