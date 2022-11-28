Rockets vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — After defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night, the Houston Rockets will look to extend their winning streak to three Monday against the 12-7 Denver Nuggets.

Second-year guard Jalen Green has put together his best all-around stretch of games since the Rockets' contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 14. Over the previous six games, Green has averaged 22.0 points on 44.2 percent shooting, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

The Rockets have notched a 3-3 record.

"We are just tired of losing," Green said. "We are starting to come together and buy in on the defensive side. That has helped us out a lot."

The Nuggets are returning to Ball Arena after winning three out of their last four games.

Jamal Murray, who missed all of last season while recovering from his ACL tear, is averaging 16.4 points on 42.0 percent shooting and 5.0 assists. Two-time league MVP winner Nikola Jokic is averaging 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Nuggets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. (left Heel contusion): DOUBTFUL

Collin Gillespie (right lower leg fracture) OUT

Jeff Green (right knee contusion) OUT

Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Nuggets Projected Starters

Denver Nuggets

Guard: Jamal Murray

Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Forward: Bruce Brown

Forward: Aaron Gordon

Center: Nikola Jokic

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

