Rockets vs. Pacers Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More

The Houston Rockets will close their 2022 preseason schedule during a road match against the Pacers.

HOUSTON — The 2-1 Houston Rockets will close their four-game preseason schedule Friday night against the 2-1 Indiana Pacers. The interconference match inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse will mark the second road contest of the preseason for the Rockets. 

Houston lost their previous game against the Miami Heat on Monday in a 118-110 loss. Jalen Green led the way with 25 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. 

"There's a lot that goes into thinking about the first 10 games of the season based on what we have seen through preseason games," coach Stephen Silas said. "Showing individuals how they can play well. And then there is the group, showing how we can be effective as a whole."

For the third consecutive game, the Rockets will be without rookie prospect Jabari Smith Jr., who is still recovering from a minor ankle injury. After missing the previous two games due to the NBA Health and Safety Protocols, Silas will be back on the sidelines, reclaiming his role as head coach.

"It wasn't hard watching the game, but there are so many emotions that made it hard to enjoy and lock in," Silas said. "It was just hard."

Rockets vs. Pacers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 14
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.
  • TV Channel: N/A
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Rockets Injury Report vs Pacers

  • Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle sprain): OUT
  • Jae'Sean Tate (ankle sprain): OUT
  • Garrison Mathews (Illness): OUT
  • Daishen Nix (lower back soreness): QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Pacers Projected Starters

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: K.J. Martin
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Indiana Pacers 

  • Guard: Tyrese Haliburton
  • Guard: Chris Duarte
  • Forward: Buddy Hield
  • Forward: Jalen Smith
  • Center: Myles Turner

