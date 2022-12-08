Rockets vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (7-17) will hit the road for a brief I-10 match Thursday evening to face off against the San Antonio Spurs (6-18). This will be the Rockets' first match of the season against the Spurs, who have dropped 11 consecutive games.
After a double-overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, the Rockets have won four of their last seven games.
"We go into every game striving to win," Eric Gordon said. "The talent is there, but it is up to us players. We have been making some strives and winning games. But we have to continue doing that."
Over the previous seven games, second-year guard Jalen Green has averaged 23.0 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 5.1 assists.
Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE
- Josh Christopher (left foot contusion) QUESTIONABLE
- Bruno Fernando (non-COVID illness) QESTIONABLE
Spurs Injury Report
- Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT
- Josh Richardson (ankle): OUT
- Jakob Poeltl (knee) OUT
- Keita Bates-Diop (foot): OUT
- Blake Wesley (knee) OUT
- Doug McDermott (ankle) OUT
- Romeo Langford (ankle) PROBABLE
Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starters
San Antonio Spurs
- Guard: Tre Jones
- Guard: Devin Vassell
- Forward: Keldon Johnson
- Forward: Isaiah Roby
- Center: Zach Collins
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN