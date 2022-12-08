Rockets vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

After a double-overtime win over the 76ers, the Houston Rockets will return to the court for a road match against the Spurs.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (7-17) will hit the road for a brief I-10 match Thursday evening to face off against the San Antonio Spurs (6-18). This will be the Rockets' first match of the season against the Spurs, who have dropped 11 consecutive games.

After a double-overtime victory against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night, the Rockets have won four of their last seven games.

"We go into every game striving to win," Eric Gordon said. "The talent is there, but it is up to us players. We have been making some strives and winning games. But we have to continue doing that."

Over the previous seven games, second-year guard Jalen Green has averaged 23.0 points on 42.3 percent shooting from the field and 5.1 assists.

Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 8 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Josh Christopher (left foot contusion) QUESTIONABLE

Bruno Fernando (non-COVID illness) QESTIONABLE

Spurs Injury Report

Jeremy Sochan (quadriceps): OUT

Josh Richardson (ankle): OUT

Jakob Poeltl (knee) OUT

Keita Bates-Diop (foot): OUT

Blake Wesley (knee) OUT

Doug McDermott (ankle) OUT

Romeo Langford (ankle) PROBABLE

Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starters

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Keldon Johnson

Forward: Isaiah Roby

Center: Zach Collins

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN