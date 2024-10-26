Rockets vs. Spurs: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to sweep their first back-to-back of the season as they visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.
The Rockets are coming off their first win of the season last night after beating the Memphis Grizzlies 128-108. Houston had to overcome a 12-point deficit in order to come out on top.
Meanwhile, the Spurs had the chance to face off against the other Lone Star State rival in the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener, but they couldn't beat Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs.
Now, the Rockets and Spurs meet up for a chance to start their rivalry for the season, and both teams are extremely hungry to grab a win and set the tone.
Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, October 26
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Spurs Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee, calf)
San Antonio Spurs
- SG Devin Vassell (OUT - foot)
- PG Tre Jones (OUT - ankle)
Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG Julian Champagnie
- SF Harrison Barnes
- PF Jeremy Sochan
- C Victor Wembanyama
