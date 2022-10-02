The First of Four Dress Rehearsals: Rockets vs. Spurs Preseason Preview

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will play the first of four preseason games Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs inside the Toyota Center. The game will mark the unofficial debut of rookies Tari Eason, Trevor Hudgins, Jabari Smith Jr. and TyTy Washington.

The Rockets will be without Jae'Sean Tate, who is dealing with a minor left ankle injury, per coach Stephen Silas. Excluding Tate, Silas is expected to play everyone on the roster — some players more than others.

"[Sunday's] game is about everyone being in the right spots — the rookies for sure," Silas said. "As training camp goes along, guys will start to get the feel for their roles."

After years of being mediocre at best, the Spurs have finally accepted their fate.

The Spurs, who finished 10th in the western conference with a 34-48 record last season, departed from their all-star guard Dejounte Murray in June, and his jettison has left the franchise with one of the NBA's less talented rosters.

San Antonio is entering the pre-stages of its rebuild. But next season will be an opportunity for rookies Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley to find their niche early on an NBA level.

The sooner Sochan and Wesley can start making an impact, the quicker the Spurs can begin establishing a new culture around their young corps.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN