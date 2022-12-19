Rockets vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-20) will attempt to end their two-game losing skid Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs (9-20) inside the Toyota Center.
The last time the two parties played against each other, the Spurs recorded a 118-109 win over the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc.
"He was great," coach Stephen Silas said. "When the ball was moving, he got good looks. When I put him at the five, he was able to get some pick-and-pops. He played a good game."
For the Rockets to avoid another disappointing loss to the Spurs, Houston must improve their ball movement and energy, which led to a 107-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night.
"We were playing streetball," Jalen Green said. "We were not playing together anymore. We did not have any fight."
Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Dec. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Garrison Mathews (illness): OUT
Spurs Injury Report
- Josh Richardson (personal reasons): OUT
- Romeo Langford (illness) QUESTIONABLE
- Keldon Johnson (lower back Soreness): QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starters
San Antonio Spurs
- Guard: Tre Jones
- Guard: Devin Vassell
- Forward: Keldon Johnson
- Forward: Isaiah Roby
- Center: Zach Collins
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN