Rockets vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-20) will attempt to end their two-game losing skid Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs (9-20) inside the Toyota Center.

The last time the two parties played against each other, the Spurs recorded a 118-109 win over the Rockets. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

"He was great," coach Stephen Silas said. "When the ball was moving, he got good looks. When I put him at the five, he was able to get some pick-and-pops. He played a good game."

For the Rockets to avoid another disappointing loss to the Spurs, Houston must improve their ball movement and energy, which led to a 107-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday night.

"We were playing streetball," Jalen Green said. "We were not playing together anymore. We did not have any fight."

Rockets vs. Spurs Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Dec. 19

Monday, Dec. 19 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Garrison Mathews (illness): OUT

Spurs Injury Report

Josh Richardson (personal reasons): OUT

Romeo Langford (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Keldon Johnson (lower back Soreness): QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Spurs Projected Starters

San Antonio Spurs

Guard: Tre Jones

Guard: Devin Vassell

Forward: Keldon Johnson

Forward: Isaiah Roby

Center: Zach Collins

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

