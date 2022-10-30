Rockets vs. Suns: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-5 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip Sunday night against the 4-1 Phoenix Suns.

After a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the Rockets will try to end their two-game losing streak against a wounded Suns team, who will take the floor without their starting center Deandre Ayton.

Ayton will miss the Suns' contest versus the Rockets after sustaining an ankle injury against the New Orleans Pelicans during their previous game and will miss at least a week.

Alperen Sengun returned to the lineup amid the Rockets' 125-111 loss to the Trail Blazers. He missed a pair of games due to an illness, but Sengun had his best game of the young season. He made his first start of the year and finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

During the loss in Portland, Eric Gordon led the Rockets in scoring with 18 points and five assists. Kevin Porter Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in the loss. Jalen Green struggled on the night with 11 points while shooting 4-of-19 from the field.

Rockets vs. Suns Broadcast Information

Date: Sunday, Oct. 30

Sunday, Oct. 30 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Eric Gordon (right groin maintenance): OUT

Jabari Smith Jr (sprained right ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Rockets vs. Suns Projected Starters

Phoenix Suns

Guard: Chris Paul

Guard: Devin Booker

Forward: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Cameron Johnson

Center: Jock Landale

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: K.J. Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

