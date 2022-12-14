Rockets vs. Suns: Coach Stephen Silas Returns Following Passing Of His Father, Paul Silas

Following the loss of his father Paul Silas, Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas returns ahead of Tuesday's match against the Suns.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas will return to the sidelines Tuesday night ahead of the team's home match against the 16-11 Phoenix Suns.

Silas missed the Rockets' 97-92 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks following the passing of his father, Paul Silas on Sunday. Assistant coach John Lucas II replaced Silas as the Rockets' acting head coach.

"It was a hard time for my family and me," Silas said. "But to watch these guys play their hardest, it shows the character that's in the locker room. The words that they said after the game really meant a lot."

Paul played for 16 seasons in the NBA.

He received five All-Defensive team selections and became a two-time NBA All-Star in 1972 and 1975. After joining the Boston Celtics in 1972, Paul helped the franchise win two NBA titles in 1974 and 1976. He won his third and final title with the Seattle Supersonics in 1979.

Paul's first head coaching job came in 1980 following his retirement with the then-San Diego Clippers. He later became the coach of the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Bobcats.

Paul had his best season as coach of the Hornets during the 1999-00 campaign. He led Charlotte to a 49-33 record. Stephen joined his father's coaching staff the following season.

Since he was hired by the Rockets in October 2020, Stephen has always credited his father for being his biggest inspiration.

"I am proud to be my dad's son," Silas said. "I am proud people see him in me. Everything everyone had to say about him has been about him as a person, which has been the best part for me. When my time comes, I want people to say the same thing about me."

