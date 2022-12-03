Rockets vs. Suns: Footprint Center Testament Of Successful Rebuild For Coach Stephen Silas

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas remembers a time when the Suns went through their rebuild as a struggling franchise.

The Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip against the sizzling 15-6 Phoenix Suns.

Friday night's contest will mark the second time the Rockets will face the Suns in their home arena. And for coach Stephen Silas, the Footprint Center is a testament that a successful rebuild takes time and patience.

"Five years ago, we used to come in here and take for granted a win against the Suns," Silas said. "But slowly but surely, they started to get guys, and they stayed together. They got better. And they got all the way to The Finals. But at one time, they had a lot of young guys trying to figure it out — just like our young guys.

"There is a lesson that could be learned. With experience and staying together, this [the Suns] is what it looks like at the end. I remember when they went through it. There were dark days here."

After finishing the 2019-2020 season with eight consecutive wins, the Suns have elevated into championship contention. Phoenix made the NBA Finals the following year but fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Since the Rockets entered a rebuild of its own following the departure of James Harden, the Suns have recorded eight consecutive wins.

In their previous match on Oct. 30, the Suns recorded a 124-109 victory over the Rockets. Devin Booker, who has averaged 47.5 points in the last two games, scored a game-high 30 points.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-best 26 points on 7-for-17 shooting.

"They have been to the mountain top — they have been to the finals," Silas said. "They have been together for a long time. They know every counter when you are fighting. As hard as we fought, the score doesn't indicate how close this game was and how hard our team fought this game."

