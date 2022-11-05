Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-8 Houston Rockets will begin another four-game road trip on Saturday to face the 4-5 Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center. After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers Monday night, the Rockets are still seeking their first win on the road.

In addition to seeking their first road win, the Rockets are also trying to end a five-game losing streak.

Jalen Green will try to end his road struggles against the Timberwolves. During their previous four-game road trip, Green had averaged 14.0 points on an abysmal 25.7 percent shooting from the field.

Green's offensive woes resulted in the Rockets dropping all four games by an average margin of 9.7 points.

The Rockets will be playing against a Timberwolves team who has had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Timberwolves are currently on a three-game losing skid following their 115-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Saturday, Nov. 5 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Jabari Smith Jr. (illness): OUT

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves

Guard: D'Angelo Russell

Guard: Anthony Edwards

Forward: Jaden McDaniels

Forward: Taurean Prince

Center: Karl-Anthony Towns

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: K.J, Martin

Center: Alperen Sengun

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN