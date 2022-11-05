Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The 1-8 Houston Rockets will begin another four-game road trip on Saturday to face the 4-5 Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center. After a heartbreaking loss to the Clippers Monday night, the Rockets are still seeking their first win on the road.
In addition to seeking their first road win, the Rockets are also trying to end a five-game losing streak.
Jalen Green will try to end his road struggles against the Timberwolves. During their previous four-game road trip, Green had averaged 14.0 points on an abysmal 25.7 percent shooting from the field.
Green's offensive woes resulted in the Rockets dropping all four games by an average margin of 9.7 points.
The Rockets will be playing against a Timberwolves team who has had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Timberwolves are currently on a three-game losing skid following their 115-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 5
- Time: 7 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
- Jabari Smith Jr. (illness): OUT
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Guard: D'Angelo Russell
- Guard: Anthony Edwards
- Forward: Jaden McDaniels
- Forward: Taurean Prince
- Center: Karl-Anthony Towns
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: K.J, Martin
- Center: Alperen Sengun
