Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
HOUSTON — The 1-4 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip Friday night against the 4-1 Portland Trail Blazers.
Following a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, the Rockets will try to win their second game of the season against a wounded Trail Blazers team, who will take the floor without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard will miss the Trail Blazers' contest against the Rockets due to a right calf strain. Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as probable after sustaining a right quad contusion against the Jazz.
If Porter is unavailable, his absence will leave a significant void for the Rockets to fill. After scoring 15 fourth-quarter points amid the Rockets' comeback attempt in Utah, Porter is averaging 25.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last two games.
Alperen Sengun is also listed as probable due to an illness. Sengun missed the Rockets' home-and-home series against the Jazz.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Oct. 28
- Time: 9 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio: 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
- Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
- Alperen Sengun (illness): PROBABLE
- Kevin Porter Jr. (right quad contusion): PROBABLE
Read More
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starters
Portland Trail Blazers
- Guard: Josh Hart
- Guard: Shaedon Sharpe
- Forward: Anfernee Simons
- Forward: Jerami Grant
- Center: Jusuf Nurkic
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jae'Sean Tate
- Center: Jabari Smith Jr.
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN