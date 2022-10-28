Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

HOUSTON — The 1-4 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip Friday night against the 4-1 Portland Trail Blazers.

Following a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, the Rockets will try to win their second game of the season against a wounded Trail Blazers team, who will take the floor without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard will miss the Trail Blazers' contest against the Rockets due to a right calf strain. Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as probable after sustaining a right quad contusion against the Jazz. 

If Porter is unavailable, his absence will leave a significant void for the Rockets to fill. After scoring 15 fourth-quarter points amid the Rockets' comeback attempt in Utah, Porter is averaging 25.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last two games.

Alperen Sengun is also listed as probable due to an illness. Sengun missed the Rockets' home-and-home series against the Jazz

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, Oct. 28
  • Time: 9 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
  • Alperen Sengun (illness): PROBABLE
  • Kevin Porter Jr. (right quad contusion): PROBABLE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starters

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Guard: Josh Hart
  • Guard: Shaedon Sharpe
  • Forward: Anfernee Simons
  • Forward: Jerami Grant
  • Center: Jusuf Nurkic

 Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jae'Sean Tate
  • Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

USATSI_17506790
News

Astros World Series: Rockets Stephen Silas Thrilled For Manager Dusty Baker

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17150856
News

Rockets To Face Trail Blazers Without All-Star Point Guard Damian Lillard

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19303560
News

Kelly Olynyk Optimistic In Rockets' Rebuild With Stephen Silas At The Helm

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19303569
News

Rockets Game 5 Notebook: Isolation Sends Houston To A Jazzy Loss

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19303574
News

Rockets Fall Short Of Fourth-Quarter Comeback In Loss To Jazz

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19295260
News

Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_19294476
News

Jazz Collin Sexton dubs Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. As 'Very Talented Guard'

By Coty M. Davis
Jalen Green Jabari Smith Jr.
News

Rockets LISTEN: Jalen Green's 'Disagreement' with Jabari Smith Jr. a Problem?

By Jeremy Brener