Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-4 Houston Rockets will continue their four-game west coast road trip Friday night against the 4-1 Portland Trail Blazers.

Following a disappointing loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, the Rockets will try to win their second game of the season against a wounded Trail Blazers team, who will take the floor without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.

Lillard will miss the Trail Blazers' contest against the Rockets due to a right calf strain. Kevin Porter Jr. is listed as probable after sustaining a right quad contusion against the Jazz.

If Porter is unavailable, his absence will leave a significant void for the Rockets to fill. After scoring 15 fourth-quarter points amid the Rockets' comeback attempt in Utah, Porter is averaging 25.0 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last two games.

Alperen Sengun is also listed as probable due to an illness. Sengun missed the Rockets' home-and-home series against the Jazz.

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28 Time: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Alperen Sengun (illness): PROBABLE

Kevin Porter Jr. (right quad contusion): PROBABLE

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starters

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard: Josh Hart

Guard: Shaedon Sharpe

Forward: Anfernee Simons

Forward: Jerami Grant

Center: Jusuf Nurkic

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jae'Sean Tate

Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

