Rockets vs. Trail Blazers: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will attempt to revenge an early season lost to the Trail Blazers Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets (9-19) will continue their seven-game homestand Saturday night during a match against the Portland Trail Blazers (16-13). The Rockets' five-game home winning streak ended Thursday in a 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat.

"They are going to be good really soon," Jimmy Butler said. "They can score the ball. They can get out in transition. They are out there having fun. But sooner or later, they will be able to turn their fun into dubs. Winning is everything."

Rookie point guard TyTy Washington received his first genuine opportunity against the Heat. He played a career-high 12 minutes while recording five assists and no turnovers.

Coach Stephen Silas said Daishen Nix was not feeling well, which led to his decision to play Washington as the team's backup point guard.

If Nix is feeling better, it will be interesting to see which player Silas calls upon against the Trail Blazers.

"He did a good job," Silas said. "He ran the show and made plays for his teammates. With five assists and no turnovers, that's pretty good. For his first game, he looked uncomfortable early on. But once he settled in, he did a good job."

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Saturday, Dec. 17 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Alperen Sengun (right ankle sprain): PROBABLE

Trail Blazers Injury Report

N/A

Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Projected Starters

Portland Trail Blazers

Guard: Damian Lillard

Guard: Josh Hart

Forward: Anfernee Simons

Forward: Jerami Grant

Center: Jusuf Nurkic

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

