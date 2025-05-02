Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview
The Houston Rockets face another elimination game tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the first round.
The Warriors took a 3-1 lead after winning both games in San Francisco earlier in the series, but the two teams are back in the Bay Area after Golden State was unable to pull out a fourth win in Game 5.
With the series back in San Francisco, the Rockets have to find a way to regain control of the series and force a Game 7 back at home, otherwise Houston could be looking at a first-round exit at the hands of its biggest playoff rival over the last 10 years.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors:
Rockets vs. Warriors Information
- Date: Friday, May 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- TV: ESPN, ESPN+ App
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- Small Forward Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Golden State Warriors
n/a
Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Moses Moody
- SF Brandin Podziemski
- PF Jimmy Butler III
- C Draymond Green
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.