Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Preview

The Houston Rockets are visiting Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 6. Here is everything you need to know.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green reacts while playing against the Golden State Warriors.
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green reacts while playing against the Golden State Warriors. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets face another elimination game tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the first round.

The Warriors took a 3-1 lead after winning both games in San Francisco earlier in the series, but the two teams are back in the Bay Area after Golden State was unable to pull out a fourth win in Game 5.

With the series back in San Francisco, the Rockets have to find a way to regain control of the series and force a Game 7 back at home, otherwise Houston could be looking at a first-round exit at the hands of its biggest playoff rival over the last 10 years.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Game 6 between the Rockets and Warriors:

Rockets vs. Warriors Information

  • Date: Friday, May 2
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
  • TV: ESPN, ESPN+ App
  Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • Small Forward Jae'Sean Tate (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Golden State Warriors

n/a

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Moses Moody
  • SF Brandin Podziemski
  • PF Jimmy Butler III
  • C Draymond Green

