Rockets vs. Warriors: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

The Houston Rockets will close their four-game west-coast road trip Saturday night against the Warriors.

The Houston Rockets (6-16) will close their four-game west-coast road trip Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. The Rockets' match inside the Chase Center will mark the second meeting of the season against the Warriors.

Houston fell to Golden State on Nov. 23 in a 127-120 home loss. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored a combined 74 points in the win.

"I want us to see what [a rebuild] looks like at the end," Coach Stephen Silas said. "That Warriors team is what it can look like. I remember when it wasn't so good for them. (We) need to feel good about the way (we) played, but also good about what's in store for the future."

Kevin Porter Jr. finished with a team-best 30 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a career-best 22 points against the Warriors and has since averaged 16.0 points over the previous five games.

Following a 122-121 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night, the Rockets are 1-2 on their current road-trip.

Rockets vs. Warriors Broadcast Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT

Warriors Injury Report

N/A

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starters

Golden State Warriors

Guard: Stephen Curry

Guard: Klay Thompson

Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Forward: Draymond Green

Center: Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

