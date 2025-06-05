Houston Rockets: What is Next for Cam Whitmore?
Cam Whitmore has reportedly drawn interest on the trade market recently. He made some remarks in the season about his limited role and minutes, but it seems like the Houston Rockets want to keep the forward and play him in the rotation.
Whitmore averaged nine points, three rebounds, and an assist on 44.4% shooting from the field and 35.5% from three this season. In three games as a starter, he averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, as well as a steal and block on 58% shooting from the field and 54.5% from three-point range. The forward is just 20 years old and has shown serious upside, generating trade interest.
The 20-year-old is an explosive forward who can dunk over any defender and is not afraid to take shots. He is a slashing shooter, which could be what the Rockets need to succeed. Houston struggles with shooting, and it does not have a closer. Whitmore could be that player if Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka continue to keep and develop him, which is likely.
Kevin Durant has been a name surrounding the Rockets for months at this point. He has a good relationship with Udoka, and Udoka wants to bring a player to Houston that can win soon and be a closer, which is exactly who Durant is as a player. Although he is 36 years old and will be 37 to start next season, he is a proven scorer and continues to score at a very high level despite his age.
The Rockets could potentially include Whitmore in any big trade that they make, if they make one. He could help bring in a superstar to Houston. However, keeping the forward is the best move. Due to being only 20 years old and having already made a name for himself on the trade market, he shows his value and what he can be in the future. The Rockets need to focus on continuity and development because the "Core 7" players could eventually make a deep playoff run. It has been said that Reed Sheppard will have an increased role next season, and Whitmore should as well.