Houston Rockets: Who is the Biggest Threat in the West?
Tying with two wins each in the 2023-2024 regular season head-to-head, the Rockets and Thunder had some exciting matches. Their game on March 27 last season was debatably their most fun match-up, also going into overtime. Jalen Green led the Rockets to the win and scored 37 points on 58.3% shooting from the field.
Furthermore, last night's preseason contest was an exciting one, as Houston beat Oklahoma City in overtime after a clutch game-tying shot at the buzzer courtesy of Jack McVeigh. It might have looked different if the normal starters and rotation players played the full game.
Both teams have a deep roster this season and are very young. It is understandable why media puts these two teams in the conversation of groups with bright futures.
The Thunder led all the way from the beginning of the game to 11:47 in the fourth quarter. When the starters and rotation players were in, the Thunder's largest lead was 16, which is not a good showing for what could happen in the regular season.
Houston started the game slow against Utah in their first preseason game three nights ago. In order for the Rockets to take the lead early and hold it for the entire game, they need to come out of the locker room hot at the beginning of the first quarter. This is key to the Rockets winning games - come out ready for war.
This Rockets team is not an easy team to play against. They have a no joking around system and the players on the roster are prepared for a battle every game and are willing to do whatever it takes to make the playoffs. Houston knows how tough the Western Conference is, and OKC might be their toughest opponent in the conference. Both teams are young and hungry, but this Rockets team has the keys to beat them. Those keys are toughness and aggressiveness.
Ime Udoka is a win-now coach, and he is turning this young Rockets squad into a win-now team. They are prepared to go to battle with anyone who wants it. He has instilled the sense of winning into the young roster. Oklahoma City is a beatable team for Houston, if they are prepared for a hard-fought contest.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.