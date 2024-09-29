Houston Rockets: Who Will Stand Out at This Year’s Training Camp?
The Houston Rockets are just a few days away from starting their 2024 training camp. With expectations at a four-year high, this may be the most crucial training camp in years. Playing time is not guaranteed for most of the roster, so having a good training camp will be essential.
During Ime Udoka's first training camp, Alperen Sengun was the clear standout. For the three days, I attended training camp, Sengun dominated each time he was on the court. Tari Eason was another player who stood out, as he showed his normal impressive intensity and hustle.
Fred VanVleet showed the leadership that the Rockets had been missing for several seasons on the first day of training camp. As soon as you walked into the gym, VanVleet's voice was the first one you heard as he directed the offense.
On the defensive end, Dillon Brooks was usually the most vocal player, and his teammates followed his lead on that side of the court. The Rockets strong training camp was a precursor to their turnaround season. So, who will be the standout of this season's training camp?
As mentioned earlier, playing time will be difficult for some on the roster. The Rockets will have one of the deepest teams in the league, which means players like Reed Sheppard, Jae'Sean Tate, and even Cam Whitmore will need to stand out at training camp.
Sheppard seems on track to do just that. His ability to shoot from long range and spread the floor makes him the perfect complement to players like Sengun and VanVleet. Even though he was a high draft pick, playing time will not be guaranteed, as the Rockets already have several high draft picks on the roster.
Ime Udoka has frequently mentioned that if you perform at a high level, you will receive playing time regardless of age or reputation. If Sheppard can earn Udoka's trust early, he could play a significant role this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.