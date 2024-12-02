Rockets' Win vs. Thunder Proves Status Among NBA Contenders
The Houston Rockets made a statement with a 119-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. The game was tight throughout, but the Rockets ultimately pulled away with the win with a Dillon Brooks jumper with 33.1 seconds left to go. Fred VanVleet iced the game with free throws, followed by great defense from Houston on the final possession.
This was no ordinary win for the Rockets. The Thunder (15-5) are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and this win closes the gap for No. 2 seed Houston (15-6).
Not only did this win close the gap, but it proved that this young Rockets core can hang with the best of the best. The young group followed by a few veterans is the perfect mix for a title contender, seeing as how many players have taken leaps on both sides of the ball.
Coming into the 2024-25 season, expectations were high after the Rockets improved by 19 wins from the 2022-23 season (22-60) to the 2023-24 season (41-41). That pace of improvement has continued into this season as the team could be on pace for 50 wins, giving fans the start they dreamed of.
Houston's win over the Thunder was highlighted by the duo of Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, who combined for 58 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists. VanVleet shot 10-for-19 and finished with 38 points, while Sengun was rebounding and dishing with 14 boards and nine assists.
The Rockets have now put the league on notice through 21 games. They have one of the best defenses in the league with a 104.3 rating (2nd), and although the offense isn't as prominent with a 112.5 rating (16th), it's been getting better and last night proved it against a championship contender.
