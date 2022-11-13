'Those Things Add Up': Zion Williamson Reflects On Jalen Green, Rockets Third Quarter Eruption

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets ended their second four-game road trip of the season in a 119-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night inside the Smoothie King Center.

The 13-point defeat to the Pelicans does not justify how close the Rockets were to recording their second road victory of the season. The Rockets entered the fourth quarter holding an 87-86 lead after outscoring New Orleans 37-23 during the third period.

Jalen Green, who finished the night with a game-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting, erupted for 15 points in the third quarter.

"Jalen Green got going in the second half," Zion Williamson said. 'When they missed a three, they will get the rebound and throw it back to him. At that point, [his shooting] became muscle memory, and he began knocking shots down."

The Pelicans once held a 16-point lead before Green led the Rockets on a third-quarter comeback. In addition to Houston's second-year prospect, Williamson said the Rockets' play in transition also led to their second-half resurgence.

"We were not getting back in transition, and they got six to eight transition points," he said. "Those things add up. We go from being up 16 points to down four."

The Rockets extended their lead to eight points, but five early turnovers in the fourth quarter led to the Pelicans regaining control.

Houston stayed within striking distance until Jose Alvarado's and Brandon Ingram's late-game baskets put the pelicans ahead by seven with a minute left in the final quarter. Williamson led New Orleans in scoring with 26 points, six assists and four rebounds.

