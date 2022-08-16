Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Puts On Show During Five-On-Five Scrimmage

HOUSTON — Tari Eason has become a fan favorite before playing one game during his rookie campaign. Since his performance during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament that awarded him first-team honors, Eason's no. 17 draft selection is starting to seem like a steal for the Houston Rockets.

Over the weekend, Eason joined Josh Christopher and Jae'Sean Tate to participate in a five-on-five basketball scrimmage in an undisclosed gym. In a social media clip posted by MOMSTER, the video showcases Eason dominating his opponents on the offensive side of the ball.

The clip illustrates Eason's ability to get to the basket while maintaining the ball-handling skills to create scoring opportunities for himself.

But the highlight of the video showcases Eason's improved 3-point shooting. He drilled four triples during the scrimmage — three came as a result of a step-back jump shot.

Eason has emphasized improving his 3-point shooting since the Rockets drafted him during the 2022 NBA Draft. Before leaving for Las Vegas in July, he spent the first few practices in Houston working alongside assistant coach John Lucas II to enhance his shooting.

Eason averaged 17.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting from the field to go along with 1.8 steals and a block during the Rockets' five-game outing in Las Vegas.

He joined the Summer League First-Team honorees alongside Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets).

