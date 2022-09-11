Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Detroit Pistons

HOUSTON — After a decade of dominance during the 2000s, the Detroit Pistons have spent nearly the entire 2010s at the bottom of the eastern conference.

The Pistons have had only two winning seasons over the previous 10 years. But following the acquisition of Cade Cunningham during the 2021 NBA Draft, Detroit is well on its way out of basketball purgatory.

Although it was just 23 wins during the 2021-22 campaign, Cunningham led the Pistons to their best record in two years.

A majority of Detroit's victories did not come until Cunningham began to find his niche during the second half of his rookie year — similar to Jalen Green.

He led the Pistons to seven out of their nine wins following the All-Star break, where he recorded 21.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

If Cunningham began laying down the foundation for the Pistons' rebuild, then Jaden Ivey, who Detroit selected during the 2022 NBA Draft, will help expedite the process.

The Houston Rockets and Pistons only meet two times a year during their annual interconference match. But the game between the two franchises will be a measuring stick to see which team is closer to returning to glory.

With the addition of Ivey, the Pistons should be a dark horse for the eastern conference's play-in tournament come April.

Key additions: Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker

Key subtractions: Luka Garza, Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson

2021-22 season series: Pistons 1, Rockets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 28 (Away) and Mar. 31 (Home)

