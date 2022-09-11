Skip to main content
Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Detroit Pistons

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Detroit Pistons

The 2022-23 campaign will determine which franchise is further along in its rebuild between the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons.

HOUSTON — After a decade of dominance during the 2000s, the Detroit Pistons have spent nearly the entire 2010s at the bottom of the eastern conference. 

The Pistons have had only two winning seasons over the previous 10 years. But following the acquisition of Cade Cunningham during the 2021 NBA Draft, Detroit is well on its way out of basketball purgatory.

Although it was just 23 wins during the 2021-22 campaign, Cunningham led the Pistons to their best record in two years.

A majority of Detroit's victories did not come until Cunningham began to find his niche during the second half of his rookie year — similar to Jalen Green

He led the Pistons to seven out of their nine wins following the All-Star break, where he recorded 21.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 6.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

If Cunningham began laying down the foundation for the Pistons' rebuild, then Jaden Ivey, who Detroit selected during the 2022 NBA Draft, will help expedite the process. 

The Houston Rockets and Pistons only meet two times a year during their annual interconference match. But the game between the two franchises will be a measuring stick to see which team is closer to returning to glory. 

With the addition of Ivey, the Pistons should be a dark horse for the eastern conference's play-in tournament come April. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Key additions: Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Kevin Knox, Nerlens Noel and Kemba Walker

Key subtractions: Luka Garza, Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson

2021-22 season series: Pistons 1, Rockets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Jan. 28 (Away) and Mar. 31 (Home)

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
News

NBA Scout Likes Idea of Rockets Trading for Jazz Guard Mike Conley?

By Grant Afseth
Boban Marjanovic
News

Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend

By Jeremy Brener
USATSI_18660445
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Orlando Magic

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_18057746
News

NBA 2K23: Jalen Green Rated As Rockets Best Player

By Coty M. Davis
Jazz
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Utah Jazz

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_16937632
News

Growing Gains: Which Young Rockets Player Will Have Best Season?

By Dalton Trigg
USATSI_13669574
News

Rockets G League: Vipers Name Kevin Burleson As Head Coach

By Coty M. Davis
USATSI_17947371
News

Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Indiana Pacers

By Coty M. Davis