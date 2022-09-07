Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Indiana Pacers

HOUSTON — The eastern conference went through considerable changes this off-season. Several teams made moves in hopes of meeting their championship aspirations, which has made the east the NBA's most superior conference entering the 2022-23 season.

It appears that the Indiana Pacers were the only team in the east not to upgrade their roster. But the Pacers helped create what could become the most impactful trade of the off-season by sending starting point guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics in July.

Indiana finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 25-57 record — marking the sixth time in franchise history the team failed to win at least 30 games. But it's an unfortunate feat the Pacers will inevitably reach again in 2023.

The Pacers deterred from play-in contention to embark on a rebuild in February by trading All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings. In the exchange, the Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton, who has averaged 17.5 points on 50.2 percent shooting from the field, 9.6 assists and 1.8 steals since his arrival.

Haliburton will help the Pacers steal a handful of games from opponents on several occasions. But at some point, Haliburton will be a solo act, given that Indiana will likely move on from veterans Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.

With the expectation of Haliburton, the Pacers do not have another player who has established themselves as a foundational piece to the team's rebuilding project. The lack of a team identity could result in the Houston Rockets winning their interconference games against the Pacers in 2023.

Key additions: Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard

Key subtractions: Malcolm Brogdon, Ricky Rubio, Lance Stephenson and T.J. Warren

2021-22 season series: Pacers 2, Rockets 0

2022-23 season matchups: Nov. 18 (Home), Mar. 9 (Away)

