Rockets Opponent Season Preview: Orlando Magic

HOUSTON — The Orlando Magic has been a struggling franchise for an entire decade. Since Dwight Howard's departure in 2012, the Magic have won no more than 40 games once (2018-19) over the past 10 seasons.

The lack of a franchise player has been a primary reason behind a decade of losing. Orlando has finally found its franchise cornerstone since the surprise acquisition of Paolo Banchero during the 2022 NBA Draft.

Last season, Orlando finished the year with the worst record in the eastern conference at 22-60. But will the Magic have enough talent around Banchero to help end Orlando's struggles during the 2022-23 campaign?

The Magic's improvements will depend on the ongoing development of Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs. The pairing of the two young guards played 239 minutes together last season and averaged a combined 14.0 points and 5.0 assists.

Anthony carried much of the responsibilities last season by averaging 16.3 points and 5.7 steals, as injuries limited Suggs to 48 games as a rookie. But should a healthy Suggs match the on-court production of Anthony, Orlando could have a young Big 3 in the works following the addition of Banchero.

The fit of Wendell Carter Jr. playing alongside Banchero will also determine a significant facet behind the Magic's potential success next season. Banchero is a big man whose game will be best utilized out on the perimeter, while Carter can maintain his role as the NBA's modern-day enforcer on the inside.

One of Carter's best games of the season took place on Feb. 25 during a 119-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. Carter recorded one of his 33 double-doubles on the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Carter averaged a career-best 15.0 points and 10.5 rebounds during his first full season with the Magic.

Key additions: Paolo Banchero and Caleb Houstan.

Key subtractions: Robin Lopez and E’Twaun Moore

2021-22 season series: Magic 1, Rockets 1

2022-23 season matchups: Nov. 7 (Away) and Dec. 21 (Home)