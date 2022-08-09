Rockets Stephen Silas Sees Learning Curve In Texans Derek Stingley Jr.

HOUSTON — When coach Stephen Silas left the Houston Methodist Training Center Friday morning, he departed in astonishment. Silas had an opportunity to learn that the parallels between the Houston Rockets and Houston Texans are more profound than what was on the surface.

Through conversations with general manager Nick Caserio and coach Lovie Smith, the most significant revelation to Silas was the common bond the two franchises share over the use of analytics.

But before he held a conversation with Caserio and Smith while observing Day 6 of Texans training camp. Silas already had an idea of the Texans' young corps, headline by rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley, who the Texans drafted with the No. 3 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft in April, reminded Silas of the Rockets lottery pick in Jabari Smith Jr. — another top prospect Houston landed third overall during the NBA draft in June.

"He [Stingley] is trying to learn," Silas said. "For him, he is going through the learning curve, and it's very important. It's been impressive watching him. He's quick and fast. But it's the learning curve that is going to be interesting to see."

Both Smith and Stingley have showcased promise for their respective franchises ahead of their rookie campaigns in Houston.

Smith participated in the NBA's Summer League tournament in Las Vegas, where he appeared in five games averaging 14.4 points on 37.7 percent shooting from the field, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks for the Rockets.

A Lisfranc injury in September resulted in a slow ramp-up period for Stingley entering training camp. But since Day 4 of training camp practice on August 1, Stingley has been a near full go.

Following training camp practice on Tuesday, Stingley has recorded three interceptions and has established himself as a punt returner for the Texans in 2022.

