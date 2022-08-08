HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets have spent the off-season working to improve their team. And after finishing the 2021-22 campaign with the league's worst record for the second consecutive year, it appears that the Rockets have not had an off-season.

Players have spent the bulk of their summer participating in several voluntary workout programs, which had coach Stephen Silas showing his appreciation in May.

Silas mentioned that the Rockets are several weeks away from the start of training camp while visiting the Houston Texans during practice on Friday. But the franchise has received an ahead start on their preparation ahead of the 2022-23 season.

"We have a bunch of guys in the gym right now getting their work in," Silas said. "They are playing pick-up basketball every once in a while. We have spent a lot of time going to lunches and watching game films. We are all on the same page."

From Jalen Green to Jabari Smith Jr., every player on the Rockets' current roster has partaken in the organization's workout programs since April. One player who has taken full advantage of Houston's summer workouts is Josh Christopher.

Before departing Houston for the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League tournament in July, Christopher noted that he was beginning his training during the early mornings inside the Rockets' practice facility.

The work Christopher has put in since the end of last season resulted in the second-year prospect averaging a team-best 19.6 points on 40.1 percent shooting from the field in three summer league games.

When Silas left the Houston Methodist Training Center, he was heading straight to the Toyota Center to meet a handful of players who were currently working out in the gym.

"Watching them do their individual work has been exciting," Silas said. "It's great to have everyone back in the building. That's the best part about being in Houston — they love it here. All off-season I've had my whole group here. It's been good for everyone."

