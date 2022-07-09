Rockets Usman Garuba Out Remainder Of Summer League With Injury

The Houston Rockets have ruled Usman Garuba out for the remainder of the NBA Summer League tournament due to an injured ankle.

LAS VEGAS — The 2022 NBA Summer League tournament was a chance for second-year prospect Usman Garuba to establish himself as a vital rotational piece for the Houston Rockets next season.

Saturday afternoon, ahead of Houston's match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, an ankle injury ended Garuba's summer league play, as first reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Garuba sustained a left ankle injury Tuesday afternoon during practice in Houston. He missed the Rockets' summer league opener against the Orlando Magic Thursday night and hoped to make his return against the Thunder.

"I twisted my ankle a few days ago, but I am feeling better every day," Garuba said. "I've been in the gym the entire off-season working out with the team and staff. I feel a lot more confident. Once I am ready to play, I am going to be fully healthy."

After the Rockets drafted Garuba with the No. 23 pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, injuries have hampered his career. Garuba missed nearly all of his rookie season due to a wrist injury. He missed 25 games following surgery and appeared in 24 games, where he averaged 10.0 minutes.

During the Rockets' 122-117 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, Garuba pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds and recorded a pair of blocks.

Anthony Lamb will likely remain as Houston's starter next to Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. in the frontcourt. But Garuba's injury will open an opportunity for Aric Holman.

Holman played 14 minutes in Houston's summer league loss to the Magic. He scored eight points off to bench to go along with two rebounds and a pair of blocks.

