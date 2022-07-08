How To Watch Rockets Vs. Magic Summer League Game 1

The Houston Rockets are set to open their 2022 NBA Summer League against the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

LAS VEGAS — Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and TyTy Washington will begin their NBA careers Thursday night when the Houston Rockets open their 2022 Summer League tournament against the Orlando Magic.

Game 1 of summer league play for the Rockets will feature the first NBA matchup against Smith and Paolo Banchero, who the Magic made the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Smith admitted a part of his on-court drive in Las Vegas is to show the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder what they missed by passing on his services. But his top priority is to lead the Rockets to a summer league title.

"We as a group, it's going to be us versus them," coach Rick Higgins said following shootaround. "This is not Jabari versus Paolo. This is not me versus someone else. This is Rockets versus Magic. Us versus them."

The Rockets drafted Smith following an impressive freshman year with the Auburn Tigers. He averaged 16.9 points while shooting 43 percent from the field, including 42 percent from behind the arc.

Here's how to watch Thursday’s summer league game, with game times and TV details.

How to watch Rockets vs. Magic

WHO : Houston Rockets (0-0) vs. Orlando Magic (0-0)

: Houston Rockets (0-0) vs. Orlando Magic (0-0) WHAT : NBA Summer League - Game 1

: NBA Summer League - Game 1 WHEN : 9:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 7

: 9:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 7 WHERE : Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV

: Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV TV: ESPN

