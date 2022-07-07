Rockets Usman Garuba Out For Summer League Game 1 Due To Injury

The Houston Rockets will be without second-year prospect Usman Garuba due to a left ankle injury.

LAS VEGAS — The Houston Rockets will be without second-year prospect Usman Garuba for their first summer league game against the Orlando Magic Thursday night, inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Garuba sustained a left ankle injury during practice Tuesday afternoon and is listed as day-to-day. He is hoping to make his summer league debut Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I twisted my ankle a few days ago, but I am feeling better every day," Garuba said. "I've been in the gym the entire off-season working out with the team and staff. I feel a lot more confident. Once I am ready to play, I am going to be fully healthy."

Garuba is hoping his summer league play will help with his development ahead of his sophomore campaign.

He averaged 10.0 minutes in the 24 games he appeared in as a rookie. He gave a glimpse into his best on-court attribute on the defensive side of the ball.

During the Rockets' 122-117 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, Garuba pulled down a career-best 14 rebounds and recorded a pair of blocks. Garuba missed the majority of his rookie season due to a wrist injury he sustained at practice in January.

If Garuba showcases he can live up to the modest expectation of a backup big man, expect him to establish himself as a vital piece in coach Stephen Silas' rotation next season. But should Garuba fall short, his performance in Las Vegas could result in the Spain native spending another season playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN