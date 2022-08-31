Rockets to Retire No. 44 in Honor of Elvin Hayes

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets announced Wednesday morning that the franchise will retire No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets will honor Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Nov. 18.

Houston's home match against the Pacers will also mark the debut of its green San Diego hardwood classics jerseys.

"Representing the Rockets and the City of Houston has meant so much to me throughout my life," Hayes said. "Knowing that my number will stand with the other great players in franchise history is truly an honor."

Hayes will be the seventh player to have his number retired by the franchise. Other prominent players in history whose numbers have been retired are Clyde Drexler, Moses Malone, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, and Yao Ming.

"I want to thank Tilman and the Fertitta family, along with the Rockets organization, and most importantly the fans for the love they have shown me throughout my playing career and beyond," he said. "I look forward to celebrating this special moment with all of you in November."

The then San Diego Rockets drafted Hayes with the top overall selection during the 1968 NBA Draft. He averaged a league-best 28.4 points during his first season and still holds the record as the last rookie prospect to lead the NBA in scoring.

Hayes was the Rockets leading scorer and rebounder during the franchise's inaugural season in Houston during the 1971-72 campaign. Across his first four seasons, Hayes averaged 27.4 points and 16.3 rebounds for the Rockets.

