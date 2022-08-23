Skip to main content

Is Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. A Top-25 Player At His Position?

Jabari Smith Jr. has received praise as a top-25 player at his position ahead of his rookie season with the Houston Rockets.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. has yet to appear in an NBA regular season game, but that hasn't prevented outside media outlets from showing the Houston Rockets' no. 3 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft respect ahead of his rookie campaign.

According to HoopsHype.com, Smith placed no. 22 during its ranking of the top-25 power forwards for the 2022-23 season. Smith ranked one spot ahead of Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith, and after Orlando Magic's four-year prospect Wendell Carter Jr.

Smith's ranking comes a month after his performance during the NBA Summer League tournament in Las Vegas. 

Smith's defense made him a nightmare for opponents. He illustrated the ability to defend on the perimeter. And his lateral quickness made him a reliable defender to stay in front of ball handlers while using his 7-foot-1 wingspan to contest shots. 

He was the only top-five prospect to play all five games in Las Vegas, averaging 14.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rockets. 

Smith was one of three rookies who made HoopsHype's list of the top-25 power forwards. Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray began the list placing 25, while Orlando's Paolo Banchero came in at no. 10.

Smith became the second player representing the Rockets to be featured on HoopHypes' position ranking ahead of next season. Second-year prospect Jalen Green ranked as the 15th best shooting guard entering his sophomore campaign with the Rockets.

