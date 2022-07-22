Skip to main content

Teams Monitoring Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Trade Request From Rockets

A month after his trade request became public, teams around the league are monitoring Kenyon Martin Jr.'s situation with the Houston Rockets.
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will have a jam-packed frontcourt entering training camp in September, and third-year prospect Kenyon Martin Jr. may want out.  

The Athletic reported in June that Martin approached the organization with a trade request — as the second-generation NBA forward yearns for more minutes next season.

 It's uncertain whether or not the Rockets will grant Martin's trade request. But The Athletic added on Friday that teams around the association continue to monitor Martin's situation with the Rockets. 

"K.J. is with the Rockets," Stone said when speaking to the media on June 21. "K.J. is an exceptionally nice young man and one of my favorite NBA players ever. He has improved at an awesome rate so far in his NBA career. And I am really happy with him."

Martin was the first player Stone drafted after taking the helm as general manager in October of 2020. He came to Houston as an unknown prospect who quickly established himself as a foundational piece in the Rockets' rebuild.

Martin played an average of 23.7 minutes in the 45 games he played as a rookie in 2021, but his playing time decreased last season. The former second-round pick (No. 52 overall) averaged 21.0 minutes across the 79 games he played. Martin recorded an average of 8.8 points on 53.3 percent shooting from the field and 3.8 rebounds.

The trade request has not hindered Martin's relationship with the organization. He has spent the off-season working out with teammates while accompanying the Rockets in Las Vegas during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament.

