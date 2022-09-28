Rockets Training Camp: Stephen Silas Delighted By Team Conditioning

LAKE CHARLES — When the Houston Rockets held practice on Tuesday, Coach Stephen Silas said this was the best first day of training camp he had ever experienced.

"Today was all about setting a tone and teaching," Silas said. "As I said on Monday, it's going to be a day-by-day thing for us."

The offseason workout program played a role in the Rockets' successful first day of camp inside the Legacy Center in Lake Charles. The on-court production of his players did not enamor Silas. But the conditioning of the Rockets made the first day of training camp practice pleasing.

"Everybody passed, and I was happy about that," Silas said. "Normally on the first day when the condition test was done, I would be thinking 'I hope nobody gets hurt.' But for us this year, it showed that everyone has been working."

The condition of the Rockets will be one of the most significant team attributes for the upcoming season.

Second-year prospect Jalen Green said on media day that opponents need to bring their track shoes on a nightly basis. The objective for the Rockets throughout the 2022-23 season will be to beat their opponents with pace and space.

"It was hard," TyTy Washington said. "Coach Silas told us about this four weeks ago, so we had time to prepare. Every guy made it. The preparation we put in before camp has paid off."

Silas said Kevin Porter Jr. killed the conditioning test by describing his fit as "out of this world." Green's and Kenyon Martin Jr.'s conditioning also stood out when compared to the rest of the team.

