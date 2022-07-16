How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Kings Summer League Finale

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will close out their 2022 Summer League tournament Saturday in a western conference match against the Sacramento Kings.

Jabari Smith Jr. notched his first double-double in Las Vegas with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but Houston sustained an 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

In the match against the Kings, the Rockets will be going up against Keegan Murray, who is coming into the contest averaging 23.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 40.0 percent from behind the arc, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

After the Rockets drafted Smith, the Kings selected Murray with the No. 4 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

"I am looking forward to playing everybody," Smith said when asked about playing the top prospects taken during the draft on July 5. "Honestly, it doesn't matter which team we are playing — I am just excited to be playing with my new teammates and organization. It's about getting out there and competing."

Here's how to watch Saturday's summer league contest, with game times, TV details and injury reports.

How to watch Rockets vs. Kings

WHO : Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings

: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings WHAT : NBA Summer League - Game 5

: NBA Summer League - Game 5 WHEN : 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 16

: 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 16 WHERE : Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV

: Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV TV: NBA TV

Rockets' Projected Starting Lineup

Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington, Tari Eason, Trhae Mitchell, Jabari Smith Jr.

Injuries

Usman Garuba - Left Ankle Injury (Out), Josh Christopher - Hip (Out)

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN