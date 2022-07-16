Skip to main content

How To Watch: Rockets Vs. Kings Summer League Finale

The Houston Rockets will close the 2022 Summer League tournament Saturday night in a match against the Sacramento Kings.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets will close out their 2022 Summer League tournament Saturday in a western conference match against the Sacramento Kings. 

Jabari Smith Jr. notched his first double-double in Las Vegas with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but Houston sustained an 85-77 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

In the match against the Kings, the Rockets will be going up against Keegan Murray, who is coming into the contest averaging 23.3 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field, 40.0 percent from behind the arc, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

After the Rockets drafted Smith, the Kings selected Murray with the No. 4 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft.

"I am looking forward to playing everybody," Smith said when asked about playing the top prospects taken during the draft on July 5. "Honestly, it doesn't matter which team we are playing — I am just excited to be playing with my new teammates and organization. It's about getting out there and competing."

Here's how to watch Saturday's summer league contest, with game times, TV details and injury reports.

How to watch Rockets vs. Kings

  • WHO: Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings
  • WHAT: NBA Summer League - Game 5
  • WHEN: 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 16
  • WHERE: Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV
  • TV: NBA TV
Rockets' Projected Starting Lineup

Daishen Nix, TyTy Washington, Tari Eason, Trhae Mitchell, Jabari Smith Jr.

Injuries

Usman Garuba - Left Ankle Injury (Out), Josh Christopher - Hip (Out)

