Houston, We Have a Problem: Rockets Continue Struggles on Offense
Despite sitting just half a game behind the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, this Houston Rockets team is far from perfect. Filled with young, defensive-minded talent across the board, Houston seems to lack one thing that is holding it back: offensive prowess.
Early on in the season, it looked like it had finally found some consistency in the scoring department behind its highly touted former No. 2 overall pick in Jalen Green, but his hot run quickly waned away once again as his struggles with efficiency continue.
Veteran guard Fred VanVleet has turned into a streaky shooter for the Rockets, having stretches where it seems like he can't miss, but his dry stretches have outweighed the impact his hot streaks have had on the team.
Rookie guard Reed Sheppard has practically been eradicated from the rotation, and has had his own issues scoring the basketball when given the opportunity.
Alperen Şengün, Houston's most reliable offensive weapon, has been efficient around the rim but has his limitations when it comes to stretching the floor.
Now a question arises on whether the Rockets can ride their elite defense and overcome their subpar offense heading into the second worst strength-of-schedule in the NBA.
The answer may have been highlighted in their last two losses against playoff contending teams in the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat. Simply put, they can't.
Despite holding them to 104 points, Houston went ice cold in crunch time for a second game in a row on Sunday against the Heat and it cost it another win.
The Rockets' current brand of basketball has not been very successful against good defensive teams, and it's recent struggles have brought up a major dilemma on whether they should go all in on a win-now superstar. Quite frankly, it may be time that they should.
Tyler Herro showed Houston Sunday night why it's extremely important for a team to have a reliable three-level scorer down the stretch of close games. Despite the Rockets making it a dog fight for three quarters of the game, Herro's efficient shot making in the waning minutes effectively put Miami over Houston as it had no answer for him.
With the potential for major offensive stars hitting the trade market, the Rockets must explore their opportunities to help bolster not only their chances for this season, but opening a championship window for season to come.
Some popular names being thrown around have been De'Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler and an unlikely but possible name, Anthony Edwards.
If Houston can manage to grab itself one of these stars, its offensive struggles could be something of the past, and its championship window could be open for the foreseeable future.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.