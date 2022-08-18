Skip to main content

Rockets Welcome Silvercrest Elementary Students Back to School

The Houston Rockets surprised the students of Silvercrest Elementary by welcoming everyone back on their first day of school.

HOUSTON — Students of Silvercrest Elementary School had a grand surprise Wednesday morning. Houston Rockets rookies Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. and TyTy Washington welcomed the faculty staff and students back to their first day for the 2022-23 school year. 

The Players greeted everyone back by handing out Rockets drawstring backpacks, rally towels and bracelets. Smith gave Silvercrest its first-morning announcement of the year over the school's intercom system. 

"It was so exciting to see all of the energy here," principal Stacie Muras said. "The Rockets brought a great feel for the students to come back. It was a great time this morning. 

"I think a lot of our students look up to athletes. When you ask them what they want to be when they grow up, they say a 'basketball or football player.' Seeing them [the Rockets] here early in the morning to send them off on their first day of school means a lot to them."

In addition to wishing everyone the best for the upcoming school year, the Rockets also offered tickets to their first preseason home game to the entire school and staff. 

The Rockets will begin their four-game preseason schedule on Oct. 2 in a match against the San Antonio Spurs inside the Toyota Center.

"Today was fun as it brought back a bunch of memories," Washington said. "They say everything is bigger in Texas — and I somewhat agree. This elementary is big. It's bigger than my elementary and middle schools."

Joining the Rockets' rookies at Silvercrest Elementary were Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers and the Sonic Boom Drumline.

