Skip to main content

Rockets Hold Rally For Detained WNBA Star Brittney Griner

The Rockets showed their support for detained WNBA star Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained by the Russian government for the last 107 days following an incident in a Moscow airport.

And on Monday, the Rockets showed their support for the WNBA superstar, holding a vigil at the Toyota Center.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas, assistant coach John Lucas, and president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr were all in attendance for the rally, as well as Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner.

Turner also proclaimed Monday 'Brittney Griner Day 'in Houston.

“I proudly proclaim this day as Brittney Griner day in the city of Houston,” Houston Turner said. “Bring Brittney home.”

“This is someone who literally has given everything to this city, to this state and to this country, somebody who went to the Olympics in 2016 and 2020 and won the gold, somebody who seven times has been (an All-Star),” Turner said. “The WNBA is here. The NBA is here. People from all parts of our city are here. I just want to join the chorus to say, ‘Bring Brittney home. And bring here home now.’”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Baylor legend is currently being used as a political pawn by Russia, which has imprisoned her for allegedly being caught carrying vape cartridges with marijuana oil.

And some believe it gets complicated from there ...

It was on Feb. 17 when Griner was arrested after local police allegedly found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. 

The timing was horrid, as since that time Russia has invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has labeled Griner as “wrongfully detained,” her detention has been officially extended, and …

Russian state media has reported that the asking price for Griner’s return be Viktor Bout.

The “Merchant of Death.”

USATSI_17627875_168388359_lowres
News

NBA Finals Ratings Up: Warriors vs. Celtics Game 3 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus5 hours ago
LSU Draft
News

LSU Draft Prospect Tari Eason Could Be Defensive Gem For Houston

By Coty Davis22 hours ago
LSU
News

Tari Eason Reveals Schedule Workout With Houston Rockets: NBA Draft Tracker

By Coty DavisJun 6, 2022
banchero
News

Rockets' Draft: Paolo Banchero's Leadership is an Underrated Aspect Of His Game

By Coty DavisJun 6, 2022
mebqerm0ova0uamukllk
News

Could Rockets Revisit Buyout With Point Guard John Wall?

By Coty DavisJun 6, 2022
gettyimages-1236310774-594x594
News

How Can Rockets Trade for Lakers Star Anthony Davis?

By Dalton TriggJun 5, 2022
mike-d'antoni-rockets-lakers
News

Quin Snyder Out as Jazz HC; Could Former Rockets Coach Mike D'Antoni Replace Him?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 5, 2022
676936368-utah-jazz-v-golden-state-warriors-game-one.jpg-850x560
News

Quin Snyder Steps Down As Jazz Head Coach

By Inside The Rockets StaffJun 5, 2022