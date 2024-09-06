Inside The Rockets

How Can Ime Udoka Improve the Rockets in Year Two?

The head coach found early improvement with Houston in year one, but now he has to take another leap.

Jed Katz

Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks on against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks on against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his second year as head coach of the Houston Rockets, Ime Udoka has the opportunity to build on the foundation he established in his first season. Year one as head coach was a success, leading the team to a 19-win increase from the season before, going 41-41 and finishing one spot out of the Play-In Tournament. As Udoka gears up for the 2024-25 season, here are several strategies he can employ to further improve the team:

Emphasizing Defensive Prowess

Houston took major steps to become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA in Udoka's first season as head coach. It's trend that followed him from the Boston Celtics, where the Eastern Conference powerhouse was also an elite defensive team under his tenure. Nothing should be different for the Rockets this season on the other side of the ball.

Developing Young Talent

The Rockets have an elite young core with players like Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. among others. Udoka’s experience in player development, honed during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, will be invaluable. By providing these young stars with the right mentorship and opportunities, he can accelerate their growth and help them reach their full potential.

Enhancing Offensive Schemes

While defense is crucial, a well-rounded offensive strategy is equally important. The Rockets had a bottom-10 offense last season, due to lack of shooting. Udoka can introduce more dynamic offensive sets that leverage the athleticism and versatility of his players. By encouraging ball movement and spacing, he can create more open shots and improve the team’s overall efficiency.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jed Katz

JED KATZ

Jed is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also contributes at several other basketball outlets, including has his own basketball blog and podcast — The Sixth Man Report.

Home/News