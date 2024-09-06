How Can Ime Udoka Improve the Rockets in Year Two?
In his second year as head coach of the Houston Rockets, Ime Udoka has the opportunity to build on the foundation he established in his first season. Year one as head coach was a success, leading the team to a 19-win increase from the season before, going 41-41 and finishing one spot out of the Play-In Tournament. As Udoka gears up for the 2024-25 season, here are several strategies he can employ to further improve the team:
Emphasizing Defensive Prowess
Houston took major steps to become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA in Udoka's first season as head coach. It's trend that followed him from the Boston Celtics, where the Eastern Conference powerhouse was also an elite defensive team under his tenure. Nothing should be different for the Rockets this season on the other side of the ball.
Developing Young Talent
The Rockets have an elite young core with players like Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. among others. Udoka’s experience in player development, honed during his time with the San Antonio Spurs, will be invaluable. By providing these young stars with the right mentorship and opportunities, he can accelerate their growth and help them reach their full potential.
Enhancing Offensive Schemes
While defense is crucial, a well-rounded offensive strategy is equally important. The Rockets had a bottom-10 offense last season, due to lack of shooting. Udoka can introduce more dynamic offensive sets that leverage the athleticism and versatility of his players. By encouraging ball movement and spacing, he can create more open shots and improve the team’s overall efficiency.
