How Can the Rockets Elevate Before the Postseason?
The Denver Nuggets lost a crucial game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, helping the Houston Rockets extend their lead for the No. 2 seed. The Rockets have had success against winning teams this season, but a potentially unfavorable matchup in the playoffs could still pose a challenge for a team so largely inexperienced. There's another level to reach before Houston can confidently say it can beat anyone in the postseason.
The Rockets must find someone to be the No. 1 scoring option in the clutch. Having one or two players who can convert consistently in clutch situations is how teams advance in the playoffs, and it's something Houston lacks compared to other Western Conference teams.
Houston is still seeking an identity in terms of its offense during crunch time. Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green are the players who make the most sense to have the ball at the end of the game. However, head coach Ime Udoka tends to sit either player when they aren't performing well. The opportunity then falls to one of several other options as Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason have been counted on for big shots in the clutch.
While a committee approach to clutch scoring makes an offense unpredictable, some of the league's best teams don't need to trick their opponents to score.
Teams like the Nuggets and the Timberwolves know exactly who they will pass to in the clutch for a big play. Nikola Jokic is one of the two clear favorites for MVP, and Anthony Edwards is one of the league's top guards. Opposing defenses know that these players will get the ball in the clutch, so teams usually focus on limiting the damage these respective players can do. Many times, it doesn't matter what a defense does to slow these players down.
The Rockets don't currently have a player as dependable or consistent as Jokic or Edwards. Ironically, Sengun and Green share similar styles with those players; Sengun excels in the post, while Green is a high-flying shot creator. However, they've both shown their limitations at times this season, and it's harder to hide limitations during the playoffs.
Houston has the talent to beat almost any team in the Western Conference if its players maximize their potential and reach another level in the playoffs. It's not a likely jump to make this season, but the Rockets will use this postseason to determine if they have a player on the roster who can provide the level of clutch scoring the best teams get from their best players.