How Much Opportunity will Cam Whitmore Get with the Rockets This Season?
Houston Rockets wing Cam Whitmore had an impressive rookie season, averaging 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game. The 20-year-old comes into his sophomore season looking to improve even more after scoring at a high volume in year one.
Whitmore was projected to be a lottery pick, and could have even gone to Houston with their No. 4 overall pick, now known to be Amen Thompson. Medical records scared teams prior to the 2023 NBA Draft, which resulted in the Rockets grabbing at the No. 20 pick. Since then, he's made teams pay for passing up on him, winning the 2023 NBA Summer League MVP.
In this year's summer league, Whitmore was a bit disappointing, averaging 16.7 points on 38.3% shooting from the field and a staggering 7.1% from deep. Whitmore playing at all was a surprise, but those three games he played in may prove he isn't too good for summer league.
This season, Whitmore will come off the bench once again, backing up Dillon Brooks at the small forward position. He'll have the chance to play alongside fellow Rockets draftees Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard, with all three being interchangeable at the wing positions.
Head coach Ime Udoka can either go deep and have a solid 10-man rotation, or he can trim it down a go in a different direction this year. Last season, 11 players received more than 15 minutes per game, but with Houston having playoff aspirations, not everyone can see the floor.
If Whitmore can continue to produce at the volume he has been at, Udoka should look to give him upwards of 20 to 25 minutes per game. Last season, Houston ranked 20th in offensive rating, and Whitmore's scoring could give the Rockets an extra boost as they find their way.
