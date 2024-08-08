How Rockets Guards Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet Can Elevate Houston This Season
The Houston Rockets are poised for an exciting season with the dynamic backcourt duo of Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green. VanVleet, a veteran and NBA champion, will enter his second season with the high-flying Green, who is only 22 entering his fourth NBA season. Their complementary play styles and chemistry could be the key to the Rockets’ success.
VanVleet brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Rockets. Known for his defensive prowess and three-point shooting, VanVleet averaged 17.4 points, 8.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game last season. His ability to control the tempo and make smart decisions on the court will be invaluable for the Rockets. VanVleet’s defensive mindset and playmaking skills will create opportunities for his teammates, particularly Green.
On the other hand, Green is an explosive scorer with a knack for getting to the basket. Last season, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Green’s athleticism and ability to create his own shot make him a constant threat on offense.
Over his NBA career, Green has had a consistency issue with his production, but has shown recent improvement in his shooting efficiency and decision-making. In March of 2024, Green averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 15 games. If he can find his way and get efficient in the scoring department entering this season, Houston's previous offensive struggles will vastly improve.
The synergy between VanVleet and Green was evident at times last season, despite Houston's offensive struggles. VanVleet’s ability to space the floor with his shooting gave Green more room to operate and attack the basket. VanVleet’s championship experience and leadership will also help Green's outlook and mentality as he navigates the ropes of the NBA.
VanVleet and Green have the potential to be one of the best backcourts in the NBA entering year two together. If they can find consistency and a balance on the floor together, then the Rockets' offense can improve dramatically, and Houston could even find themselves in the postseason.
