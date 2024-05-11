Inside The Rockets

How to Watch NBA Lottery, Rockets Draft Pick Reveal

The Houston Rockets will keep an eye on the 2024 NBA Draft lottery. Here's everything you need to know.

May 16, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; People walk past the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery board at McCormick Place
The Houston Rockets have a horse in the race for tomorrow's NBA Draft Lottery.

While their own pick will be conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder unless it lands in the top four, they have the Brooklyn Nets selection as part of the James Harden trade.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's lottery drawing:

NBA Draft Lottery Broadcast Information

  • Date: Sunday, May 12
  • Time: 2 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Here's a look at the full odds for the No. 1 pick:

  • Detroit Pistons: 14.0%
  • Washington Wizards: 14.0%
  • Charlotte Hornets: 13.3%
  • Portland Trail Blazers: 13.2%
  • San Antonio Spurs: 10.5%
  • Toronto Raptors: 9.0%
  • Memphis Grizzlies: 7.5%
  • Utah Jazz: 6.0%
  • Houston Rockets: 4.5%
  • Atlanta Hawks: 3.0%
  • Chicago Bulls: 2.0%
  • Oklahoma City Thunder: 1.5%
  • Sacramento Kings: 0.8%
  • Golden State Warriors: 0.7%

It was announced on Friday that coach Ime Udoka would be the representative for the Rockets at the lottery drawing. Udoka led the Rockets to a 41-41 record in his first season in Houston, a 19-game improvement from the previous season.

Another top lottery pick could go a long way in helping the Rockets, whether they keep the selection to take a highly-regarded prospect or they use it in a trade to get a different kind of asset that would better suit their timeline.

Jeremy Brener

