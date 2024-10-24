How'd Reed Sheppard Fare in Houston Rockets NBA Debut?
The arrival of Reed Sheppard to the Houston Rockets was highly anticipated. After a standout season at Kentucky as a freshman, though he only started five games, Sheppard raised his draft stock for the club to select him with the No. 3 overall selection in the recent draft.
Different rookies have different comfort levels in their NBA debuts. Sheppard was lucky to make his in the Toyota Center in Houston in front of his home fans. He logged 16 minutes in a 108-103 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. In those minutes, he added five points, two rebounds, three assists and one block, converting on two of his five shot attempts.
Sheppard's first career NBA bucket was a made floater in the second quarter.
The Kentucky product didn't take the league by storm in one game, as his debut was rather mediocre. It took time for him to adjust to the college basketball level in Lexington, though. Once he caught up to the pace of the game, he thrived in his sixth man role.
Expect Sheppard to adjust to the NBA at a similar rate. He's going to continue to play a guard bench role behind Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green, though his impact on the game will continue to reach new heights.
As a sharpshooter capable of scoring at all three levels, Sheppard will prove to elevate the squad's offense while making timely defensive plays.
Again, every NBA rookie adjusts to the league at their own pace, and it might take a few games for Sheppard to have a marquee breakout game where his impact is felt in a big, big way.
While the late game execution cost the Rockets a victory, the play from both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun was highly encouraging as both those stars are expected to make a leap this season.
