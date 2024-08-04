Iconic Rapper, Cultural Figure Voices Displeasure with Rockets' Rafael Stone
If you know anything about the Houston culture, you've heard of the Geto Boys. They churned out classics time and time again in the 90s, with hits like 'Mind Playing Tricks on Me'.
All told, the group is still hailed as one of the greatest rap groups of all-time, which is also a major understatement. The surviving members are still active in Houston's cultural scene.
For example, Willie D, one of the artists, has a podcast titled Willie D Live, in which he emphasizes all things Houston. On the most recent episode, he was joined by Mario Elie, a member of both of Houston’s championship teams to discuss both the Rockets' past and present state.
Willie D began expressing his dismay with Rockets GM Rafael Stone.
"I just feel like the Rockets' management is wack. I think that they've dropped the ball on alot of choices.
I think leadership starts at the top. I think if it's me, I'm gonna do whatever it takes to win. I'm not trying to keep resetting.
I'm not trying to win something two, three, four, five years [later]. I wanna win right now. Who do I have to go get to make these championships happen right now?"
The rapper continued.
"We need a new GM. We need a new GM. It's time to win, bro."
The recording artist added that he's loyal to the city of Houston and explained the unwavering support that fans give players, which can oftentimes not compel the player to give their best, specifically in cases when the player has received a major pay day.
Stone and the Rockets agreed to terms on a multiyear extension this past season.
