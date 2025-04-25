Inside The Rockets

Ime Udoka Defends Rockets Physicality

The Houston Rockets are a physical team led by head coach Ime Udoka.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a bloodbath of a series with the Golden State Warriors, and it has brought out the team's physical nature in the first two games.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke about the team's physicality and believes it is part of why the team has been successful.

"It seems to always do that," Udoka said via ESPN reporter Michael C. Wright.

"That's who we are. It's our identity for the most part. Like I said at the start of the playoffs: We don't have to flip a switch and try to get tough or get more aggressive. So, that carries over into the playoffs. I don't mind it. It's good for us. It's who we kind of are, minus the towel throw. You'd like to keep your composure at that point. I told Tari [Eason] that. He's not even in the game, so he shouldn't be over there. But it's what we've built ourselves on, the identity, and everybody's bought into that. It makes us who we are. So, I think our guys all kind of thrive on that. We've just got to keep our composure, especially when you've got a lead."

The Rockets will look to keep their composure as the series now shifts into enemy territory with the Warriors hosting Games 3 & 4.

Houston will face Golden State tomorrow night to break the 1-1 tie at 7:30 p.m. CT from inside the Chase Center in San Francisco. Fans can watch the game on ABC.

Jeremy Brener
